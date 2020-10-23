Joey is an orphaned sea otter pup that was rescued by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 3, 2020. You can watch his progress in rehabilitation live from his nursery, and they're streaming right now as I type this blog post, Friday, October 23, 2020. Learn more about Joey and donate to help him!
Watch baby sea otter Joey, live in his aquatic nursery
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- animals
- aww
- baby animals
- cute
- Delightful Creatures
- otters
Senate panel to grill Facebook, Twitter CEOs on 'anti-conservative bias' because they blocked Hunter Biden laptop disinfo stories
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said Friday that Twitter and Facebook's CEOs will testify before the panel on November 17. The panel is demanding to know why both platforms decided to block stories that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. Those stories, dear reader, are ginned up Russian disinformation to… READ THE REST
Bon Jovi to campaign with Joe Biden in Pennsylvania Saturday October 24
The '80s rock icon Bon Jovi is set to campaign this weekend with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Pennsylvania, reports the Biden campaign late on Friday. Bon Jovi's new album '2020' is out now. READ THE REST
Fenwick Bike Sticks attractively get your bike off the ground and out of your way
With the cost of gas, greenhouse emissions, and all sorts of other concerns, it's one of those transportation issues you seldom consider. But for environmentally friendly commuters and weekend adventurers alike, the question remains: how the heck do I store this big bicycle? If you live in an apartment, you practically have to give a… READ THE REST
Check out 10 of the Boing Boing Store's most popular CBD products at up to 60% off
If you suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, sleep disorders or even something as insidious as cancer, you've undoubtedly heard of the effects of CBD. Or maybe you're a regular CBD user already who's often experimenting with better, more efficient means of receiving your dosage. Either way, the soothing effects of CBD may end up changing… READ THE REST
Learn how to effectively invest in stocks and cryptocurrency with these online classes
If you thought the fear and instability that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed on world financial markets would send investors scurrying for the sidelines, think again. In fact, the individual investor has jumped into this new economic landscape with both feet in 2020. Retail investors — everyday, non-professional stock traders — now account… READ THE REST
This field-tested light brings big illumination to your work site — along with a few surprises
Fix-it projects don't always fit to your schedule. In fact, it often feels like projects or even emergencies that require your attention often come at the worst possible moments. That's why it feels like every time there's a leaky pipe or a problem underneath a vehicle or a wild animal stuck underneath your house, it… READ THE REST