Watch baby sea otter Joey, live in his aquatic nursery

Xeni Jardin

Joey is an orphaned sea otter pup that was rescued by the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 3, 2020. You can watch his progress in rehabilitation live from his nursery, and they're streaming right now as I type this blog post, Friday, October 23, 2020. Learn more about Joey and donate to help him!