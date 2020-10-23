Here's the much-discussed scene from the new Borat movie, in which Giuliani retires to a hotel bedroom with a woman pretending to be a far-right journalist. I doubt this will do much, if anything, to damage what remains of his reputation.
Watch: Rudy Giuliani/Borat clip
- Borat 2
- rudy giuliani
- Sacha Baron Cohen
Rudy Giuliani: 'I needed Yovanovitch out of the way. She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody'
That Rudy Giuliani is really out-Giuliani-ing himself this week. What's he up to? This feels like a set-up, a prelude to a greater Act yet to come. READ THE REST
Rudy Giuliani on Yovanovitch: I didn't need her out of the way, I forced her out because she's corrupt
"I forced her out because she's corrupt," said Rudy Giuliani, a private citizen who was once Donald Trump's personal lawyer, about America's former ambassador to Ukraine. READ THE REST
Rudy Giuliani's shady links to Ukraine energy projects probed by feds
Rudy Giuliani's shady business dealings in Ukraine with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman of "Mafia Rave" and "Fraud Guarantee" fame are the subject of an ongoing investigation by federal prosecutors in New York. READ THE REST
