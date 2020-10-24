Fire ants created this art

Andrea James

Horace Zeng creates paintings using fire ants dropped onto ink and the result is quite lovely. Via his site:

These paintings are done by letting a "ball" of aggregating fire ant walk along acrylic paint drops. As they diffuse outward, they create an exploding graphic pattern. Using different caste/sex/size of ants, you can get very different patterns. So these paintings are literally forged by hundreds of ants' souls…

Tangentially related, he has a beautifully curated Instagram page.

Image: YouTube / Horace Zeng