Fire ants created this art

Horace Zeng creates paintings using fire ants dropped onto ink and the result is quite lovely. Via his site:
These paintings are done by letting a "ball" of aggregating fire ant walk along acrylic paint drops. As they diffuse outward, they create an exploding graphic pattern. Using different caste/sex/size of ants, you can get very different patterns. So these paintings are literally forged by hundreds of ants' souls…
Tangentially related, he has a beautifully curated Instagram page.
Image: YouTube / Horace Zeng