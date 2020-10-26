Brian David Gilbert makes $20k a month at home by being his own boss. Why don't you join him?
A horror story: "Earn $20K EVERY MONTH by being your own boss"
Women harassed at surveillance camera startup
Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught. a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel… READ THE REST
How to remove ham from your disk drive
It's a few years old and I no longer have a computer with a CD tray, but I enjoyed this guide to removing ham from optical drives all the same. I might have to head up to the attic to find my old machine, as a large cotto salami is in its Blu-Ray player and… READ THE REST
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer biz, unveils pig with chip in brain
"This is increasingly sounding like a Black Mirror episode"—Elon Musk, introducing Neuralink. Elon Musk's brain-computer-interface venture today unveiled a prototype that involves a pig with a computer chip implanted inside their brain. The coin-sized device is implanted beneath the creature's skull. "It's like a Fitbit, but in your skull," says Musk, and it's implanted by… READ THE REST
Get the calming and pain-relieving benefits of CBD with these gummies
With the CBD market emerging into a health and wellness juggernaut over the past few years, it's easy to think you can just grab a bag of gummies off a store shelf and you're good to go. However, how do you know what's in that CBD product you're buying? There are currently no over-the-counter CBD… READ THE REST
Time to clean up with these 11 vacuums and other cleaners now on sale
The Jetsons are right around the corner. Well, some stuff like flying cars are probably still a little out of our range, but it's pretty amazing how much that cartoon from the 60's got right about future tech. Video calling? Check. Robot assistants? Check. And automatic robot vacuums cleaning up our homes? Oh, absolutely check.… READ THE REST
Need a Chromebook? Here are 25 models from HP, Dell, Samsung, and more at up to 40% off
At first, they were seen as little more than cute, slimmed-down laptops. But the Chromebook has grown up over the years, stepping up to the point now where a solid Chromebook is often on par with some of the better laptops on the market. A prime portable device making major inroads in areas like education,… READ THE REST