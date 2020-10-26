An easy one-eyed Jack-o'-lantern tutorial by master pumpkin sculptor Ray Villafane

If there's one person who knows how to make decorative gourds, it's Ray Villafane. He's known all over the world for his absolutely incredible pumpkin sculptures. In this video tutorial, he shares tips and tricks on how to carve a pumpkin into a one-eyed Jack-o-lantern using an ice cream scoop, a potato, a carrot, and a few fairly common tools. This is a simple DIY project compared to what he normally carves.

The Arizona artist is currently showing his amazing work at the Mesa Arts Center. The Strange Encounters exhibition is on display until November 8.

screengrab via Mesa Arts Center/YouTube