At first look, this house in Louisville, Kentucky, appears to be a normal if run-down and cluttered dwelling up for sale. The virtual listing, however, soon reveals unexpected charms. Pat Ashe writes that "my game of the year so far is the 3D walkthrough of this house" and he is asbolutely correct. A masterpiece of environmental storytelling.
House comes with vast, cursed warehouse
