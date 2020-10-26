Man arrested for stealing bulldozer and running over Biden yard signs

Mark Frauenfelder
Polk County Sheriff's Office

The law does not apply when you are doing God's work. Police arrested James Blight (26) for stealing a bulldozer in a black neighborhood in Haines City, Florida, and driving over Biden/Harris yard signs. He's charged with grand theft auto and trespassing. According to Chron.com, Blight "told authorities he was drunk during the incident and couldn't remember what happened."