The law does not apply when you are doing God's work. Police arrested James Blight (26) for stealing a bulldozer in a black neighborhood in Haines City, Florida, and driving over Biden/Harris yard signs. He's charged with grand theft auto and trespassing. According to Chron.com, Blight "told authorities he was drunk during the incident and couldn't remember what happened."
Man arrested for stealing bulldozer and running over Biden yard signs
- SHARE
- TWEET
- 1 COMMENTS
- religious cults
Trump insists he was trolling with the bleach suggestion, but he may have gotten the idea from a religious cult
Despite the protestations of the White House Press Secretary and Breitbart — which are not, in fact, the same entity — the 45th President of the United State of America did indeed suggest that people should pump themselves full of toxic disinfectant chemicals and "UV light" to fight off coronavirus. And once again, The Onion… READ THE REST
Get the calming and pain-relieving benefits of CBD with these gummies
With the CBD market emerging into a health and wellness juggernaut over the past few years, it's easy to think you can just grab a bag of gummies off a store shelf and you're good to go. However, how do you know what's in that CBD product you're buying? There are currently no over-the-counter CBD… READ THE REST
Time to clean up with these 11 vacuums and other cleaners now on sale
The Jetsons are right around the corner. Well, some stuff like flying cars are probably still a little out of our range, but it's pretty amazing how much that cartoon from the 60's got right about future tech. Video calling? Check. Robot assistants? Check. And automatic robot vacuums cleaning up our homes? Oh, absolutely check.… READ THE REST
Need a Chromebook? Here are 25 models from HP, Dell, Samsung, and more at up to 40% off
At first, they were seen as little more than cute, slimmed-down laptops. But the Chromebook has grown up over the years, stepping up to the point now where a solid Chromebook is often on par with some of the better laptops on the market. A prime portable device making major inroads in areas like education,… READ THE REST