Women harassed at surveillance camera startup

Welcome to the latest Silicon Valley sexism scandal: Verkada, a face-recognition startup where the men used the company's own cameras to harass women co-workers and received trivial discipline when caught.

a sales director on the company's sales team abused their access to these cameras to take and post photos of colleagues in a Slack channel called #RawVerkadawgz where they made sexually explicit jokes about women who worked at the company, according to a report in IPVM, which Motherboard independently verified and obtained more information about. "Face match… find me a squirt," the sales director wrote in the company Slack channel in August 2019, according to one screenshot obtained by Motherboard.

Join me and my fratty college pals at our new startup, "Leopards Filming People's Faces LLC".