Billionaire Bill Gross accused of playing Gilligan's Island theme song on loop to disturb billionaire neighbor

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale,

Of a petty neighbor feud

About a piece of rich folk art

And a theme song played on loop.

Gross was a Wall Street billionaire,

Towfiq enriched from tech.

Gross blocked Towfiq's nice ocean view

With a sculpture near his deck, a sculpture near his deck.

The tensions started getting rough,

Attorneys were abused,

Entitled men who had to win

Or egos would be bruised, their egos would be bruised.

Towfiq said Gross played songs all night on a blaring stereo

with "Gilligan" on loop track, too.

The billionaire loves his life.

He doesn't care,

He's got the dough, and the nerve

to torment with "Gilligan's Isle."

Story on CNN