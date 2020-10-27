In Peru, Machu Picchu to reopen Sunday after 7 month closure for COVID-19 which is spiking again in Peru

PERU: Access to the ancient Incan citadel of Machu Picchu has been all but entirely closed for seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Peru's No. 1 tourist draw reopens Sunday, even though coronavirus continues to escalate in Latin America and throughout the world.

From the Associated Press:

The site is accustomed to receiving 3,000 tourists a day, though it recently passed regulations limiting visitors to 2,244 visitors a day to protect the ruins. Still a large number given experts belief that in the 15th century a maximum of 410 people lived in the citadel on the limits of the Andes mountains and the Amazon. Before entering, visitors will have their temperatures taken and will be required to wear masks and stand at least 2 meters apart. Groups, including a guide, cannot be larger than eight people, and children under 12 will not be allowed. To avoid crowding, visitors will travel on four circuits.

