In this episode of Songs that Changed Music, Warren looks at the first Siouxsie and the Banshees single, "Hong Kong Garden" (1978), and what impact it had on the future of the band, its producer, Steve Lillywhite, and post-punk music in general. He also breaks down the simple genius of John McKay's two chord guitar part.



Here is a 1979 performance of the song on the German TV show, RockPop.

