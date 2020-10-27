This beer voted best in America…again

For the fourth straight year Bell's Two Hearted Ale has been voted the best beer in America by Zymurgy, a magazine by the American Homebrewers Association.

In such a saturated American craft beer market, continuing to win best beer is no small feat. Only the best can deliver at such a high level over an extended period. The Boston Celtics won 8 straight championships. The Montreal Canadiens won 5 straight. Lance Armstrong won 7 Tours de France…wait, forget that last comparison.

Bell's Brewery, of Comstock, Michigan, defeated the likes of heavy hitting Pliny the Elder, reliable Stone IPA, and funny-named, but really solid Citra Ass Down.

You say you've had Two Hearted Ale which has 7% ABV and you want even more of a kick? There is Double Two Hearted Ale that has an 11% alcohol content and will pedal your head like a doped up Lance Armstrong. Or go with a tricycle version at just 3.7% ABV with Bell's Light Hearted Ale.