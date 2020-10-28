Auction: NASA Gemini training console, Woz's Blue Box, and other fantastic scientific artifacts

This NASA Gemini training console from 1963 is part of a spectacular upcoming "History of Science" auction at Bonhams. The seated instrument panel, including joystick, was used to train the Gemini astronauts on orbit and landing procedures for their lunar mission. It's estimated to hit US$20,000-$30,000. Hopefully, it'll end up in a museum and not some rich gamer's basement.

Also on the block, the "Microform Holy Bible" flown to the moon on Apollo 14 in 1971, a Lumière Cinématographe filmmaking collection, Thomas Edison's cigar cutters, an 1859 first edition of Darwin's "On the Origin of Species," and Steve Wozniak's Blue Box phone phreak device from 1972.