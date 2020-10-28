Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive will be shut down during election

Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti announced that tony Rodeo Drive will be closed to cars and pedestrians on Nov 3 and 4. Consider this a fair warning — if you need to stock up on Lladro figurines, now is the time.

From The Los Angeles Times:

"As election day approaches," Rivetti said in a videotaped announcement, "and with the potential of increased demonstration and protest activity across the region, the city is taking a proactive approach."

Rodeo Drive will be closed, he said, to vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Nov. 3 and 4.

"Beginning on Halloween and through election week," he said, "the Beverly Hills Police Department will be on full alert throughout the residential and business districts." He said the department would get additional support from other law enforcement agencies and private security companies.