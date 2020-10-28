If you have important things to do today, it might be better to bookmark this tangram-like puzzle game and come back to it when you have some free time.
"Blocks" is a fun web-based puzzle game that gets increasingly more challenging
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- puzzles
Video of a jigsaw puzzle factory
Puzzling is big business right now, as you might expect. Here's a short video about Buffalo Games, whose sales went from 1 million to 2 million puzzles a month. You'll see every aspect of the puzzle production process, from design (Buffalo has 6 full-time designers), to the overlaying of a cut pattern, to manufacturing. [Via… READ THE REST
Tiny $1900 Rubik's Cube
A tiny but perfectly playable Rubik's Cube is on offer in Japan at the not-so-tiny price of $1900. Yuri Kageyama writes: The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters, or O.39 inch, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams (less than a tenth of an ounce). It's made of "ultra-precision metal," and comes with a box for… READ THE REST
Here's how to solve a complex metal tavern puzzle
It took puzzle fan Kenneth almost four hours to solve this tavern puzzle. If you have ever seen one of these at a bar or restaurant, this one has pretty much all of the twists and turns from different models combined. If you or someone you know likes puzzles, the blacksmiths who make them have… READ THE REST
This gorgeous stainless steel brewer knocks out stellar stovetop espresso in minutes
Making a stellar cup of espresso at home doesn't require an expensive machine or hours of your time and effort. It really only requires equipment up to the challenge and a stovetop. Rather than dropping $3 per cup at Starbucks, you can set up a Starbucks-worthy operation right in your own kitchen with the help… READ THE REST
Fully customizable meditation app
Stress is par for the course these days. If you've found meditation helps to quiet those interior voices of doubt, fear and confusion, then you have every reason to continue that practice. But as soothing as meditation can be, it can also serve another purpose: to focus your attention, sharpen your performance and forge you… READ THE REST
Save over 25% on these 100% organic and biodegradable hair ties
When the history of Earth is ultimately told by aliens or time travelers or whoever stumbles across what's left of our planet a millennia from now, these beings will need to understand what a hair tie is and why it was created…because it's guaranteed they find them everywhere during their study. Today, hair ties are… READ THE REST