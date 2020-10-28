Just how large is the PlayStation 5?

Sony's new game console, the PlayStation 5 [Amazon], is probably the largest game console of all time. Reviewers are noting that it barely fits in their entertainment centers, and that its ostentatious design only makes it less fitting alongside the small, plain gadgetry of the living room.

On Twitter, Arkunir finally answered the question: just how large is this thing anyway?

The real answer, should Google be sending you here: 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep and 4.09 inches wide. About 10.5 liters.