OREO built an asteroid-proof Oreo bunker in the Arctic

From a press release that just landed in my inbox:

As you may know, NASA has reported that Asteroid 2018VP1 is headed toward Earth's atmosphere on November 2. Although there's virtually no chance (0.41% to be exact) of it threatening our beloved cookie when it passes by, OREO isn't risking a future without the world's favorite cookie… Enter the Global OREO Vault. An asteroid-proof facility built in the permafrost of Svalbard, Norway, the Global OREO Vault is keeping OREO cookies, powdered milk (just add snow) and the top-secret OREO cookie recipe safe from the potential asteroid. The Global OREO Vault was inspired by other "doomsday" seed vaults around the world that protect the seeds of the world in permafrost in case of global disaster. As an added precaution, the OREO packs are wrapped in mylar, which can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is impervious to chemical reactions, moisture, and air, keeping the cookies fresh and protected for years to come.

In case you were worried about having some sweet liquid to wash it down, OREO has also stocked their bunker with powdered milk — "just add snow!"

How do you enjoy Powdered Milk's Favorite Cookie? Just add snow and mix! #OREOVault pic.twitter.com/xRgO4D8m0M — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) October 24, 2020

If you find yourself in the Arctic with a craving for Oreos — and don't mind contending with Sven, head of security — then you can allegedly find the OREO bunker at 78°08'58.1"N, 16°01'59.7"E.

Personally, I just want to know how much it costs to build a bunker in Svalbard, and how much R&D and invest the company made into this allegedly apocalypse-proof bunker just for the sake of a PR stunt.