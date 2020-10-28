Teenage Engineering releases Megaman and Street Fighter Pocket Operators

Pocket Operators are tiny pushbutton synthesizers from Teenage Engineering (maker of the OP-1 Synthesizer). The company just announced two new Pocket Operators: Street Fighter and Megaman, which include samples and animations from the games.
The Street Fighter pocket operator is based on the ultra-popular PO–33 K.O.!, a micro sampler with 40 seconds sample memory and built-in microphone for instant sampling. this special edition comes with 16 Street Fighter sound tracks and genuine samples from the original Street Fighter arcade game by Capcom.
- microphone for sampling
- 8 melodic sample slots
- 8 drum slots
- 40 seconds sample memory
- 15 punch-in effects
- step multiplier