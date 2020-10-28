Understand the fundamentals of FinTech and Blockchain with these online classes

With every industry looking at how machine learning and artificial intelligence could soon be impacting their business, it's really no surprise to find that the robots have rolled their way on to Wall Street as well. In fact, it's hard to argue that robots haven't been running Wall Street for decades.

Jokes aside, the influx of automation and technology on the staunchly traditional financial services industry is seriously changing the game for many investors. It's even creating some opportunities that will undoubtedly make some of those who understand those changes ludicrously wealthy.

For those interested in being at the vanguard of Wall Street's new techno age, the training in The Ultimate FinTech and Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle can serve as the perfect primer for investing in 2021 and beyond.

This collection assembles eight courses that explore many of the most critical ways technology is already changing how financial services and investing happen, both in the U.S. and around the world.

Even if you aren't tech-savvy, those in the financial sectors are already well aware of blockchaining and the impact of cryptocurrencies on trading. The Blockchain Essentials and Intro to Blockchain courses break down what blackchaining is, its place in the ascent of Bitcoin, and why the blockchaining technology could eventually be one of the most revolutionary innovations in modern history. There's also an Intro to Stablecoin course, focusing on this supposedly less volatile version of the notoriously tumultuous cryptocurrency values.

This bundle also features an examination of how tech is changing the insurance industry in Intro to InsurTech; a look at tech's impact in foreign markets in Alternative Lending: Emerging Markets; and a solid gameplan for gearing up your own startup in Intro to Startups.

The training closes back with the robots as Intro to Robo-Advisors helps users understand new online, automated, algorithm-based financial services; and AI in FinTech shows how letting computers think and act on their own is already becoming part of daily Wall Street business.

All eight courses would usually cost you almost $1,600 separately, but as part of this package, it's all on sale for only $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

