Weird Halloween stunt: say "cancelled clown" 3 times in a Burger King restroom

If you happen to be in a Burger King restroom (in Sweden or Denmark) anytime soon, say "cancelled clown" three times to trigger a Halloween stunt. The lights will dim and the ghost of Ronald McDonald will appear in the mirror.
Ok…
The backstory explains it…?:
A few years ago, a particular clown got abruptly cancelled from his long-standing job at a certain hamburger chain. This Halloween he is back, at Burger King's restrooms in Sweden. Summon him and you might be rewarded.
Thanks a lot, voice recognition software.
screengrab via Burger King