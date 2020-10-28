Weird Halloween stunt: say "cancelled clown" 3 times in a Burger King restroom

Rusty Blazenhoff

If you happen to be in a Burger King restroom (in Sweden or Denmark) anytime soon, say "cancelled clown" three times to trigger a Halloween stunt. The lights will dim and the ghost of Ronald McDonald will appear in the mirror.

Ok…

The backstory explains it…?:

A few years ago, a particular clown got abruptly cancelled from his long-standing job at a certain hamburger chain. This Halloween he is back, at Burger King's restrooms in Sweden. Summon him and you might be rewarded.

Thanks a lot, voice recognition software.

(Business Insider)

screengrab via Burger King