In this amazing performance for the Letters Live series (posted in 2016), Benedict Cumberbatch dramatically reads artist Sol LeWitt's 1965 letter of encouragement to friend and fellow artist, Eva Hesse.

If you weren't a Cumberbitch/bastard before…



See the retro animation Aaron Rose did for the Rancid cover of this letter that we previously covered.

H/t Andrea Pollan

Image: YouTube