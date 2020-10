Here's the first IFC Films trailer for Stardust, the David Bowie biopic, directed by Gabriel Range and starring Johnny Flynn (and Marc Maron).



I try and not overreact to trailers about films I haven't seen. So, all I will say is that the Bowie estate did not approve this film and did not allow any DB songs to appear in it. That's right, a Bowie movie with no Bowie music. That many be all you need to know.

Image: YouTube