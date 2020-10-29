Just because Lil Pump and Lil Wayne decide to suck up to Trump, don't mean Lil Jon is an idiot. The rapper let folks know exactly where he stands, in a tweet replying to a suggestion that Lil Jon join the ranks of the lesser Nyquil-swilling rappers.
Lil Jon has the best response when asked to support Donald Trump's re-election campaign
