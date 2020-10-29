This New Age Bullshit Generator created by Seb Pearce will put you on the fast track to becoming the next best-selling self-help guru. Just click on the "Reionize electrons" button and generate esoteric-sounding bullshit with every click.

The inspiration behind the website:

"The inspiration for this idea came from watching philosophy debates involving Deepak Chopra. After sitting through hours of New Age rhetoric, I decided to have a crack at writing code to generate it automatically and speed things up a bit. I cobbled together a list of New Age buzzwords and cliché sentence patterns and this is the result."

Here is some new-age BS I generated: