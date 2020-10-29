This New Age Bullshit Generator created by Seb Pearce will put you on the fast track to becoming the next best-selling self-help guru. Just click on the "Reionize electrons" button and generate esoteric-sounding bullshit with every click.
The inspiration behind the website:
"The inspiration for this idea came from watching philosophy debates involving Deepak Chopra. After sitting through hours of New Age rhetoric, I decided to have a crack at writing code to generate it automatically and speed things up a bit. I cobbled together a list of New Age buzzwords and cliché sentence patterns and this is the result."
Here is some new-age BS I generated:
"We self-actualize, we dream, we are reborn. Freedom requires exploration. The totality is bursting with vibrations. Nothing is impossible. Have you found your myth? How should you navigate this unified cosmos? Child, look within and awaken yourself."