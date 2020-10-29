Official Disney ride-through of the VFX-heavy Pirates of the Caribbean reboot at Shanghai Disneyland

Yo-ho-ho! Disney's Imagineers really outdid themselves on Shanghai Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure (previously at BB). It's not just a remake of the original, it's an all-new take. The VFX-thick attraction opened in 2016 and while there have been POV ride-throughs before, none have been like this. This hi-rez "Ride & Learn" video comes straight out of Disney and is worth watching at full screen. It's even subtitled!

Disney Parks Blog (bold mine):

Building on the legacy of Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney theme parks around the world, this new iteration reinvents the experience through a seamless blend of Disney storytelling and jaw-dropping technology. In this swashbuckling adventure, you embark on a thrilling journey with Captain Jack Sparrow as he attempts to steal a priceless treasure from the foreboding Davy Jones.

As you'll discover in this new "Ride & Learn" video, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure broke all kinds of new ground when it debuted with Shanghai Disneyland in 2016. Perhaps most astonishing among this attraction's many innovations is its new, highly controlled ride system that allows your boat to spin, travel sideways and even move backward – it's unlike anything you've ever encountered in Pirates of the Caribbean before!

Along this virtual ride, you'll also learn much more about how Walt Disney Imagineering created the attraction, dive deeper into its story and gain insight into how this new version pays homage to its predecessors.