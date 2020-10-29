Twitter finally cracks down on Kremlin-controlled RT

Twitter labeled a video from the Russian-state controlled broadcaster RT as election misinformation on Thursday.

Today for the first time, reports CNN, Twitter took action against the Kremlin-controlled network RT for spreading misinformation about the 2020 U.S. election. RT had posted a 4-minute segment amplifying Trump's false claims of widespread fraud and election rigging.

Earlier this year, an internal intelligence bulletin issued by the Department of Homeland Security said Russia was amplifying disinformation about mail-in voting as part of a broader effort "to undermine public trust in the electoral process."

