NBC News: Hunter Biden documents are work of fake "intelligence firm"

A 64-page document alleging wide-ranging crimes and conspiracies involving Hunter Biden, widely disseminated among conservative media, is the work of a fake "intelligence firm" headed by a man whose portrait is generated by an AI. NBCNews:

The document and its spread have become part of a wider effort to smear Hunter Biden and weaken Joe Biden's presidential campaign, which moved from the fringes of the internet to more mainstream conservative news outlets. An unverified leak of documents — including salacious pictures from what President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and a Delaware Apple repair store owner claimed to be Hunter Biden's hard drive — were published in the New York Post on Oct. 14. Associates close to Trump, including Giuliani and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, have promised more blockbuster leaks and secrets, which have yet to materialize. The fake intelligence document, however, preceded the leak by months, and it helped lay the groundwork among right-wing media for what would become a failed October surprise: a viral pile-on of conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.

It seems likely that this comprises (or is is integral to) the mysterious Hunter Biden takedown documents that Tucker Carlson teased but lost in the mail. As NBC News's story emerged, Carlson, while still mad at UPS, suddenly backed off the story.

"There are a lot of documents about Hunter Biden's personal life that we haven't brought to you and we are not going to and we will tell you why… Probably too strong to say we feel sorry for Hunter Biden, but the point is pounding on a man, jumping on, and piling on when he's already down is something we don't want to be involved in."

Carlson shouldn't be so upset that the documents were lost. UPS, in losing them, may have saved his job. Promoting this comically obvious fraud might have been too much even for Fox News.