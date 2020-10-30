Cool Tools interview with comic book writer, Sam Maggs

My guest on the Cool Tools podcast this week is Sam Maggs. Sam is a best-selling author of books, including The Unstoppable Wasp: Built on Hope, Conquest, and Tell No Tales, as well as comics, including Marvel Action, Captain Marvel, My Little Pony, and Transformers, and video games as well, like Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank. She's also an on-air host for networks like Nerdist. You can find her on Twitter and Instagram @sammaggs. Her new books The Fangirl's Guide to the Universe and The Fangirl's Journal for Leveling Up were just released this week.

https://kk.org/cooltools/sam-maggs-video-games-and-comics-writer/Listen to the podcast and read the shownotes here.