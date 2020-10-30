Eau de Bookstore: biblichor perfume for sexy readers

Biblichor (cf. petrichor) is a term referring to the scent of old books. Powell's by Powell's ($25) is a unisex personal fragrance from the eponymous Oregon bookstore, promising to give you its unique odor.

"Like the crimson rhododendrons in 'Rebecca,' the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility," offers the cheeky product description. "Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher-kings, Powell's by Powell's delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery and magic heretofore only known in literature."

I actually have a bottle of Demeter's Paperback cologne [Amazon], a similar product, and find myself eager to do a comparison review.