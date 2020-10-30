It's Halloween, which means local news copaganda falsely claiming drugs, poisoned candy and razor blades are handed out to kids

There are many such stories every year, but today we'll be picking on ABC 7 today, pliantly running the annual fake news, sourced to local cops, warning of drugs and other dangerous items being given to children out trick-or-treating.

Indiana State Police say marijuana edibles could fool parents. At first glance at one bag, they look a lot like candy. But if you look closer, you'll see the word "medicated." There are also marijuana plants displayed on the bag. Edibles that are sold at dispensaries are required to display information making it clear these are not for kids.

No-one is handing out their ridiculously expensive marijuana edibles to children! (The best kids can hope for is some old viagra.)