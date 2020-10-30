Person with "machete" turns out to be carrying a leek

Police in Aberdeen, Scotland, scrambled to intercept someone reportedly wielding a machete in the street. Upon approach, however, they found that they were carrying a bag of leeks.
Police Scotland said it had been established no crime took place and no further action was needed. A spokeswoman confirmed: "A witness reported a man wearing a mask and carrying an item shaped like a machete. Officers conducted enquiries in the area and CCTV from a nearby premises showed a man in a shop buying a mask and leeks, which were put in a bag and are what the witness reported to police as being a potential weapon."