BoJo admits Coronavirus out of control, announces lockdown

Giving up on his government's incomprehensible efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson today imposed another lockdown in England, where Covid is again rampant.
Even now, there will be gaps in the gate—schools and colleges will remain open, as will workplaces where working from home is impractical.
The lockdown will take effect starting Thursday and will end on Dec. 2, he said.
"Now is the time to take action because there is no alternative," Johnson said. The U.K.'s government program that financially assists furloughed employees will be extended during the lockdown, he said.
The move from Downing Street follows similar announcements from Germany and France this week, which also declared fresh nationwide lockdowns in an effort to gain control of the coronavirus' worsening spread ahead of the holidays.