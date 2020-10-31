From the days when Al Jourgensen cultivated an English accent and I wore too much eyeliner, Ministry's "(Everyday Is) Halloween." (1984) Above, a fan video cut up from horror films.
Ministry's "(Everyday Is) Halloween" (1984)
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- halloween
- music
- we live with snakes and lizards
Matt Berninger of The National chats with soul legend Booker T Jones
Matt Berninger of The National just released his first proper solo album, Serpentine Prison, and it's a magnificent, moody, and expansive collection of indie ballads. The record is filled with heart and oozes with soul, which makes perfect sense as Berninger enlisted Stax soul legend Booker T. Jones, best known as the frontman of Booker… READ THE REST
Karen O and Willie Nelson cover Queen and Bowie's "Under Pressure"
Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Willie Nelson released this surprising and strikingly beautiful cover of Queen and David Bowie's classic 1981 song "Under Pressure." The track was produced by TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek and features features the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner, Imaad Wasif, Johnny Hanson, and Micah Nelson. Karen… READ THE REST
Sage Vaughn's illustrated interview with Sam i about "To Whom It May Concern"
A Boing Boing exclusive: Sage Vaughn interviewed Grammy-nominated DJ, music producer, composer and music/film director Sam i (formerly known as Sam Spiegel)'s about the recording of the track "To Whom It May Concern" feat CeeLo Green, Theophilus London & Alex Ebert), which hails from the same record (Random Shit from the Internet Era) as "Don't… READ THE REST
This heavy-duty workshop apron can hold all your tools while you tackle all those key projects
When you hear the word apron, you likely think of something like a dainty covering 50s moms would hear while they were cooking. But aprons aren't just shielding you from a little excess ingredient or some squirting cooking juice. Hands-on professionals from artists and barbers to grillmasters and blacksmiths depend on an apron to both… READ THE REST
The 12 drone models are already on sale at Black Friday-level prices
If you're already stressing about holiday shopping, we get it. While we wouldn't normally advocate starting the holiday spending talk this early, there are too many big considerations happening right now to leave the finances and logistics of the season to the last minute this year. Since a drone is probably near the top of… READ THE REST
These noise-cancelling wireless headphones have a world of extra features — and they're over 25% off
Headphone quality often comes down to that old axiom of consumerism — you get what you pay for. When you try to cheap out and get a $20 pair of over-ear headphones while premium brands sell for $150 to $200…well, there's a better than decent chance that your cut-rate tech won't have great sound, won't… READ THE REST