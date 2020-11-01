Get 24 classes on all things Microsoft Excel for just $70

In case you haven't heard, data analysis is in. Like, really in. As in, so in that the Harvard Business Review has dubbed data scientist as the sexiest career of the 21st century. Now, we can debate that finding, argue over whether it can conceivably hold that title for the remaining 80 years of the century, or decide whether the Harvard Business Review is really in a position to adequately gauge the sexiness of anything.

But we will certainly grant them this — it's hot to be a data science professional right now.

With those elite number crunchers currently raking in a scandalously top-flight salary, you may want to think about breaking into this runaway train of a career path. Even if you've never parsed a single iota of information before, the training in The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel and Data Certification Bundlecan put you in a position to be taken seriously in this skyrocketing field.

Considering we're dealing with data and science, it's no wonder this learning package is large. In fact, this collection features 24 separate courses, combining to form more than 90 hours of in-depth training in critical data analysis disciplines.

Since data gathering and organization begins with the simple spreadsheet, it's little surprise that much of this training collection focuses on the program that all but birthed the spreadsheet: Microsoft Excel.

Across 15 courses, users get a 360-degree view of this perennial software package, including everything from basic operations to advanced functions that even most experts don't know. From pivot tables to Power Query, from data visualizations to DAX, your complete guide to learning data analysis is laid out in the framework of Excel.

However, Excel isn't the beginning and end of the data science world. The additional nine courses will expand your view of data analysis as a field, including detours to explain how data is mined and understood in all kinds of forms.

For programmers, there's experience with both dedicated data science coding language SAS programming as well as more general-purpose Python language, which also has heavy usage in data science and beyond.

For money watchers, courses like the Project Finance Ninja Course and the 360° Financial Modeling and Valuation Course unpack finance-friendly concepts like extracting data across a wide variety of sources, transforming it quickly and easily, then loading it directly into your tables and data models.

There's also hands-on work with some of the formative data analysis tools being used today, including experience using data visualization aid Tableau and automation and machine learning helper Alteryx.

