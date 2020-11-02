The controlled chaos and cacophony of contemporary pinball machines often makes it difficult to appreciate the subtle engineering wizardry under the glass. The Slow Mo Guys used their Phantom High Speed camera to capture the ballistics. (YouTube)
Appreciate the engineering wizardry of pinball with this slo-mo footage
