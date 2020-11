In this footage, Christian Berdahl explains why singing "Je-SUS loves ME" instead of "JE-sus LOVES me"—moving emphasis from the first to the second beat—is a ticket straight to Hell. Then he explains other things, too.

"Syncopation, by all the cult experts around the world agree, syncopation is the source of cult power in pagan worship services." "Really?" "Oh yah."

Consider yourself warned: don't listen to syncopated music unless you want to "short circuit your frontal moral lobe."