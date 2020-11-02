It's been quite a year.
Dog anxious about getting Covid
Dog fails service animal test
Meet Ryker, Happy Mutants. Ryker, a Belgian Malinois, studied at the Double H Canine Training Academy, and here is footage of his failed test to become a service animal. Ryker was instead adopted by his trainer, Zach James. More of Ryker's antics follow below. READ THE REST
When deer attack
A tourist filming deer in Nara, Japan, captured footage of one taking exception to a little girl nearby. The girl is pursued until she falls over. The deer, having prevailed, does not press its advantage. BONUS: Below, a stag chases a man around a tree in a London park. Eventually, the man realizes his only… READ THE REST
Bear that strolled through CA neighborhood is back in forest where he belongs
The large black bear in this video was observed ambling around a Monrovia, California neighborhood last Friday morning. The bear walked through residential lawns, driveways and rested in a nearby alley. READ THE REST
