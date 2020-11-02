Every reason women shouldn't vote, from 1917

The Public Domain Review shared this archive of Suffragette pamphlet from 1917 titled, This Little Book Contains Every Reason Why Women Should Not Vote.

It is, perhaps unsurprisingly, totally blank.

Here's a little more context:

Despite its novelty angle, this little book from the National Woman Suffrage Publishing Company (the publishing arm of the National Woman Suffrage Association) was born from a very serious place: the struggle to gain women the right to vote in the United States. The N. W. S. A. published a range of agitprop, not just comedy items. Virginia Commonwealth University has a collection of texts from the New York-based organisation, including the Headquarters News Letter, an A-B-C of Organization, a guide to fundraising, and information brochures on the proposed changes to the Constitution. There are leaflets targeting specific audiences too: teachers, farmers' wives, Catholics, Southern white women concerned about "the Negro Vote". More general-audience books, such as Why Women Should Not Vote also found their way to specific targets. A copy was left on the desk of anti-women's suffrage Rep. Sherman Berry who decried it as "another sample of … the detestable and cheap politics practiced in this State. Gentlemen, that little book carries no more weight with it than does the picketing of the White House in this time of crisis and peril to this nation and the heckling of our President…."

This Election Day marks the 100th anniversary of white women being able to vote (voting rights for non-white women would unfortunately take a little longer to secure). If you haven't voted yet, I would advise you do so with consideration for legacy of the struggle for equal voting rights for everyone.

Why Women Should Not Vote (1917) [Public Domain Review]