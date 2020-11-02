Explorers find treasure trove of rare cars in an abandoned building

YouTuber The Bearded Explorer managed to access an abandoned building, and the basement was full of collectible cars, including vintage and Formula One beauties. He shares the background:

The Car Company sadly went into administration and all remaining items were seized and are due to be auctioned off early September this year. Because of the coronavirus they ended up staying down there a lot longer than planned.. hence being covered in dust etc… annoyingly the location has been sold to a bloody news paper company and they have revealed a more details then I will. But on the plus side the security has now been stepped up massively inc guard dogs, regular patrols and on-site security. Hope you enjoy the video guys, thank you again for all your support 🙂