Go vote, order free pizza to your long line

Maybe you're waiting in a gigantic line to vote in the election. You could hope and pray that something cool like Paul Rudd handing you a cookie happens, but that happened in Brooklyn and there's no guarantees it happens again. Rudd's a busy guy, and maybe you're not even in Brooklyn. Pizza to the Polls is your new Paul Rudd. But with pizza, not cookies.

Sometimes the best pizza is when it's free pizza and the Pizza to the Polls website is driven by donations. The very cool rock band Silversun Pickups made a nice donation to feed Ohio voters this week.

We're super excited to announce that we've donated a bunch of pizza to polling places in Ohio through @PizzaToThePolls!



If you spot a long line at your polling place, head to their website to report it and they'll send 🍕🍕 https://t.co/8BQiGz76Jg #DemocracyIsDelicious pic.twitter.com/XlaoeZylHG — Silversun Pickups (@SSPU) October 29, 2020

If you've already voted and want to encourage others to do so, do it by making a pizza donation.