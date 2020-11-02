JOKES! Hear "QAnon Girl", by The Mike Pence Experience, and ALL the VHS Porn of 1984, read by a computer.

Spoken Word with Electronics is an audio series delivering to you a two side recording of unusual stories paired with vintage modular electronic sounds

Hi, everyone, welcome back to the show. This week is a precarious one, as we post the episodes on Monday. The Election happens on Tuesday, however, and that means the world might become a very different creature in the next seven days. So to anticipate GOOD or BAD, this week is all about jokes. For total distraction, I have 45 minutes of jokes that I will read to you this week. You can press play and just forget the world as you meditate on such classics as "Did you Hear About the Invisible Man's Family? His Kids Were Nothing to Look At, Either!" – 45 minutes of that, thank me or pie me later.

The jokes for this episode actually come from my Joke Calendar, which I had at my office at work. I tormented 30-50 people at work so much (true story) that they stole the calendar from me, and placed it in the ice box! I responded to the prank with "The Joke Calendar", which is a track I'm also including in this week's humor pack for Side A. This track is from my album This is the TRUTH, which is on Bandcamp.

But chances are, you're here for part two of all the porn titles of 1984, read by a computer, continued from last week. The L-Z of that massive list is another 45 minute track of distraction, and available here as Side B. This concludes the adult entertainment onslaught from Episode 29, I've included the A-L list in the embedded audio below.

SPOKEN WORD WITH ELECTRONICS #30: Hundreds of Jokes & Distractions For This Election Week

One bit of politics here. A very funny Neil Young's Cinnamon Girl, put through the Q Truth Filter, as QAnon Girl, by The Mike Pence Experience. (I didn't make this, I just love it) – It mysteriously arrived on the Internet just this week. November Surprise:

A few thanks in order, if the world explodes before Friday: Some appreciation to The Onion's AV Club for their valued piece on last week's show. Regards to writer Allison Shoemaker, in particular. And a thanks to Dazed & Confused magazine, as well.

Good cheer, and see you on the other side of the mirror next week, Ethan