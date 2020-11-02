Coffee expert James Hoffmann got his hands on a sealed can of 70+ year old coffee and made espresso with it. I wish I could say James found it delicious instead of tasting like "metal, battery acid, and pain" but what did I expect?
Making espresso from a can of 1950 coffee beans
- espresso
