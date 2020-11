Happy mutant Dave Blair (previously) made over 650 cuts to splice this West Wing episode's original TV version and its stage version done 17 years later as A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

John Spencer, who died in 2005, is replaced by Sterling K. Brown as Leo McGarry in what is perhaps the most significant difference, edging out Alison Janney's equally cool but very different looks.

Image: Vimeo / Dave Blair