Stranger Things 4: still coming soon!

Last month, Netflix tweeted a photo suggesting that production had resumed for Stranger Things 4. Now, executive producer Shawn Levy says in Collider that the upcoming season will be worth the wait thanks to the pandemic delay, not in in spite of it:

I'll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season 4, date still TBD. But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.