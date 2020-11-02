Texas now tops U.S. in total COVID-19 cases

The state of Texas now ranks highest in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally from Sunday. The coronavirus pandemic is surging throughout the country.

From the Associated Press:

As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation, the data from Sunday — the most recent available — says that there have been 938,503 cases in Texas, the nation's second-most populous state. California, the most populous state, has had 938,119 cases, followed by Florida with 812,063. The true number of infections is likely higher because many people haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. More than 29 million people live in Texas. The state's cases per 100,000 population is 3,269.84. By comparison, California — home to more than 39 million people — has a rate of 2,371.56 cases per 100,000.

