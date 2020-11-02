The Game Academy hosts virtual mini-convention fundraiser

Ever since I got heavily into RPGs and wargames in the late 70s, I've been keenly interested in the many ways in which games can be used in learning, socialization, conflict resolution, geo-political wargaming, and more.



The Game Academy is an organization dedicated to similar goals.

The Game Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to the social, emotional and academic success of learners of all ages through the use of tabletop role-playing games and live-action role play. We provide collaborative storytelling experiences that encourage academic and social/emotional skills in both youth ages 8-18 and adults through our innovative enrichment classes, summer camps and custom made curricula for educators.

On Saturday, November 14, The Game Academy will be hosting an online event to raise money for their work.

We hope you will join us on Saturday, November 14th to have some fun while helping us raise money to fulfill our mission to support the social, emotional and academic success of learners of all ages through the use of tabletop role-playing games and live-action role play. Tickets are only $5 and include access to all the events of the day as well as a nifty thank-you gift! (Already have plans for the day? Don't be sad. Click here to check out our silent auction page with some great items for both gamers and non-gamers alike, which will be live during the month of November. And of course you can always click here to donate directly.) The first part of the day from 10am-5pm is a a virtual "mini-convention" with a variety of fun one-shot role-playing games, workshops, and seminars. Then from 5-7pm we will present an entertaining virtual gala featuring short performances, video updates on what The Game Academy has been up to this year and a hosted live auction, with some seriously cool items only available to bid on during the gala! From 7-10pm we invite you to attend the world premiere of our new show "Arcane Dinner Party", a new Twitch livestream where hearty heroes quest for fame and fortune–on a full stomach! Our educational show uses all five senses and features unique recipes baked into each one-shot tabletop role-playing game scenario. Pre-taped interludes and active chyrons reveal the history behind the meal plus simple methods to make it yourself! Bring your appetite for adventure–and food!

Check out the Academy's website for more info.