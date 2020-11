Donald Trump's final week of campaign rallies has sure been weird. The dancing got super cringey tonight. You want to watch the video, don't you.

does he … does he thinks this looks good? pic.twitter.com/ZJRPIyN2fy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

Tucker Carlson's show is now just airing a bunch of clips of Trump dancing. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 3, 2020

Here he was yesterday, in Georgia, with the dancing.

Trump started his day in Michigan, traveled to Iowa, then to North Carolina, and finally wrapped it up with some cringe dancing in Georgia pic.twitter.com/uLHT5jJt19 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

And here Trump was with the Yeltsin style dancing a couple of days before that.

Trump's marathon day of rallies in Pennsylvania ends with some Yeltsin-style dancing pic.twitter.com/9ReYf8y4sr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2020

50 Cent weighs in.