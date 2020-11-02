Highly recommended video about how the election process plays out if a losing candidate doesn't concede. The election results are thrown out and the House of Representatives will vote for a president. But instead of each representative getting a vote, each state gets a vote, and since there are more red states than blue states, it's possible Trump will win. If this happens, it's a "legal coup," says Van Jones, but Americans don't have to accept it. They can take to the streets and peacefully insist that Trump (or whoever gets the fewer votes) concedes. Here's hoping it doesn't come to that, but I wouldn't be surprised if it does.
Van Jones explains what to do if Trump refuses to concede
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- elections
Every reason women shouldn't vote, from 1917
The Public Domain Review shared this archive of Suffragette pamphlet from 1917 titled, This Little Book Contains Every Reason Why Women Should Not Vote. It is, perhaps unsurprisingly, totally blank. Here's a little more context: Despite its novelty angle, this little book from the National Woman Suffrage Publishing Company (the publishing arm of the National… READ THE REST
Go vote, order free pizza to your long line
Maybe you're waiting in a gigantic line to vote in the election. You could hope and pray that something cool like Paul Rudd handing you a cookie happens, but that happened in Brooklyn and there's no guarantees it happens again. Rudd's a busy guy, and maybe you're not even in Brooklyn. Pizza to the Polls… READ THE REST
Russia is attacking U.S. elections, targeting state and local government networks, say feds
Russia-sponsored hackers have been trying to break into United States local government computer networks — and two of those Russian hacking attacks on city and state network were successful, said U.S. government agencies on Thursday. "Since at least September 2020, a Russian state-sponsored … actor … has conducted a campaign against a wide variety of… READ THE REST
PingPongly brings table tennis to virtually any table
When the weather turned too cold to play lawn tennis, rabid fans in Victorian England of the 1880s brought the game inside instead. Before too long, table tennis, or ping pong as it was soon to be known worldwide, caught fire. And sure, laugh all you want at table tennis in the Olympics or when Forrest… READ THE REST
This black marble Cuisinart cutlery block set is on sale for just $80
A cutlery block knife set should be a staple of any kitchen. Considering the need for super sharp blades for doing almost any kitchen task from de-boning, filleting, carving and chopping, picking up a quality set should be more than just a luxury item. And beyond the safety issue of using dull knives, think about… READ THE REST
This $33 1080p HD webcam can instantly elevate your Zoom calls
There's a variation on an old poker players' adage that applies directly to our new work-from-home lifestyle. If you're staring around the Zoom call at everybody else's image quality and you can't spot the bad camera in the bunch, there's a good chance the bad camera — is you. There's always someone on a group… READ THE REST