Van Jones explains what to do if Trump refuses to concede

Highly recommended video about how the election process plays out if a losing candidate doesn't concede. The election results are thrown out and the House of Representatives will vote for a president. But instead of each representative getting a vote, each state gets a vote, and since there are more red states than blue states, it's possible Trump will win. If this happens, it's a "legal coup," says Van Jones, but Americans don't have to accept it. They can take to the streets and peacefully insist that Trump (or whoever gets the fewer votes) concedes. Here's hoping it doesn't come to that, but I wouldn't be surprised if it does.