538 election analyst: "I think we can eliminate the "Biden landslide" scenario"

Early election results have obviated the likelihood of Joe Biden blowout in the presidental election, writes 538's Nathaniel Rakich.

Basically, I think we can eliminate the "Biden landslide" scenario, but Biden still has a good chance of winning.

In fact, if you take the NYT needle projections of victory for the eastern-seaboard swing states Florida, Georgia and Florida…

… and plug them into 538's interactive model…

The race is a tossup.

Ohio is the hot new Biden backup plan in network TV pundits' increasingly high-pitched discussion of the unfolding results—Trump appears, in early returns, to be underperforming there.