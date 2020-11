Photographer Jay Westcott (website) captured what I hope will be the definitive moment of the election: an Arlington voter giving Trump himself the middle finger as his motorcade slides through town. That bird is feet from his head.

An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it's way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn — Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020

Pulitzer material if ever there was.

